UPDATE | Vettori pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND — Diane Vettori of Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring opted to plead not guilty to all charges against her.

When Judge Polster asked for her plea, she paused, then asked for a moment. After a brief consultation with her attorneys, she said she pleaded not guilty.

Vettori, 49, is accused of stealing at least $92,600 from the house of a deceased woman whose estate Vettori was representing in her private practice.

Judge Polster set several dates in her case, with March 5 the last day he will consider a change of plea and trial set for March 26.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian McDonough said his office plans to file a superseding indictment against Vettori, which could include additional charges against her.