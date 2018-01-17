Steelers part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Todd Haley spent six seasons helping turn the Pittsburgh Steelers offense into one of the most successful in the NFL.

All the yards and all the touchdowns weren't enough, however, for the fiery offensive coordinator to keep his job.

The Steelers chose not to renew Haley's contract today, three days after the AFC North champions were ushered out of the playoffs in a 45-42 divisional round loss to Jacksonville.

"I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley," coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future."

The 50-year-old Haley, whose father Dick spent two decades as Pittsburgh's director of player personnel in the 1970s and 80s, was hired in 2012 and tasked with developing an offense around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Though there appeared to be some tension between the two early in Haley's tenure, the results rewrote much of the team record book.

The Steelers finished in the top seven in total offense in each of the past four seasons, including third in 2017.

Pittsburgh won three division titles and reached the playoffs in each of those seasons thanks in part to Haley's play calling, the ascension of All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to one of the best players in the league and the arrival and development of All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell.