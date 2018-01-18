'Snow got the better of us,' Youngstown councilman says
YOUNGSTOWN
City council members say they’ve been pelted with calls from residents upset with how the city handled plowing during the recent snowstorm.
In particular, residents complained about the side streets being largely – or completely – ignored, they say.
“We had the crews out there, but the snow got the better of us,” said Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th. “This wasn’t our best performance.”
Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, said he’s received numerous calls from constituents about “a lot of the side streets not being cleared. People were frustrated and justifiably so.”
Numerous streets were slushy messes while others were untouched until Wednesday, days after the snowstorm.
“The way we attacked this storm cannot be the way we attack future storms,” said Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th. “I don’t think it was handled well. The crews tried hard, but what they did wasn’t good enough. I feel like something broke down in the process. I’m not sure why they didn’t get to the side streets.”
