Selected local stocks

Wed. January 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1256.15-0.61

Aqua America, .71 35.380.26

Avalon Holdings,2.110.03

Chemical Bank, .2755.85-0.43

Community Health Sys.5.02 -0.14

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.60-0.15

Farmers Nat., .1615.55-0.25

First Energy, 1.44 29.89-0.18

Fifth/Third, .5232.29-0.06

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4814.27-0.22

General Motors, 1.5244.180.11

General Electric, .9218.18-0.58

Huntington Bank, .28 15.67-0.18

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.65-0.03

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92112.23-0.44

Key Corp, .3421.32-0.10

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 25.92-0.97

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.86-0.18

PNC, 2.20152.281.19

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60165.04-0.47

Stoneridge 24.970.85

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.43-0.19

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

