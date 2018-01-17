Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1256.15-0.61
Aqua America, .71 35.380.26
Avalon Holdings,2.110.03
Chemical Bank, .2755.85-0.43
Community Health Sys.5.02 -0.14
Cortland Bancorp, .2820.60-0.15
Farmers Nat., .1615.55-0.25
First Energy, 1.44 29.89-0.18
Fifth/Third, .5232.29-0.06
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4814.27-0.22
General Motors, 1.5244.180.11
General Electric, .9218.18-0.58
Huntington Bank, .28 15.67-0.18
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.65-0.03
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92112.23-0.44
Key Corp, .3421.32-0.10
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 25.92-0.97
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.86-0.18
PNC, 2.20152.281.19
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60165.04-0.47
Stoneridge 24.970.85
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.43-0.19
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
