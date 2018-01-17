Pittsburgh to pay $5.5 million in suit over police shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The city of Pittsburgh has agreed to pay $5.5 million to resolve a federal lawsuit filed by a black man paralyzed when he was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Mayor William Peduto and Leon Ford said in a joint statement released by the city that “after five years of arduous litigation ... an amicable resolution” had been reached in the November 2012 shooting.

A jury cleared one officer but deadlocked on whether another violated Ford’s civil rights in shooting him as his car sped away from the stop with the officer still inside.

The statement today called the settlement in the best interest of Ford, the officer and the city, saying it “will provide all involved the closure needed to move forward in a positive direction.”