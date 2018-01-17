Philadelphia water main breaks spike in cold weather
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia water department says crews have been working “at an almost 24/7 pace” to deal with a high rate of water main breaks since Christmas.
The department says there were 117 water main breaks in January 2017, but there have been 176 main breaks in the first half of this month. The department still has 170 leak investigations outstanding and is trying “to get those assigned and inspected.”
And with the call center overwhelmed, the department will for the first time – and temporarily – take customer-service requests via social media.
More like this from vindy.com
-
December 29, 2017 9:43 a.m.
- As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable September 27, 2016 midnight
- Speed cameras in Y’town are part of the landscape January 3, 2018 midnight
- Bitter cold tests winter-wise, delivers a shock to the South April 1, 2017 4:14 p.m.
- It's finally time to get back on the water to fish January 9, 2017 midnight
- New storm hits West
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.