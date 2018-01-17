NY man sentenced for lying about fatal fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for lying to a grand jury after a fire that killed four people.

Bryan Fish also will undergo three years of supervised release under the sentence handed down today. He pleaded guilty in May to lying under oath to a grand jury about the fire, which destroyed a Schenectady home in May 2013 and caused the deaths of David Terry, an infant and two toddlers. The fire also seriously injured another child.

The 23-year-old Schenectady man is the fourth person sentenced to prison in the case. The others include the 29-year-old mother of the three children killed. Jennica Duell is serving more than 11 years for also lying under oath to the grand jury.