MCCTC'S Digital Design & Print program gives students edge for jobs, college

CANFIELD

There’s no one career path after graduation for students who go through the Digital Design and Print program at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center.

But instructor Mary Ann Thoburn said the program is doing everything it can to give students an edge when it comes to applying for college or a job.

The digital print and design program recently received a national accreditation, and its faculty members are certified to teach a two-year PrintED program.

“We try to do as many different things that will get them prepared,” Thoburn said.

PrintED gives students the opportunity to earn three certifications that are based on industry standards, vie for post-secondary study scholarships and earn an additional three certifications in Adobe programs.

The program was developed by the Graphics Arts Education and Research Foundation, a national accreditation program for helping graphic arts students after graduation.

