Man suspected of OD at recovery center during drug test

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man had a suspected overdose while at California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus, according to a police report.

Officers arrived at California Palms at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, where paramedics just administered Narcan to resuscitate Maxwell Bartlett, 30, of Glenwood Avenue, who became unconscious during a drug test, the report said. Palms employees heard a thud from the restroom, and found him unresponsive, according to the report.

A syringe was found taped to the Bartlett’s inner thigh, and another syringe and paper containing suspected drug residue was on the restroom floor, the report said.

Employees told officers Bartlett was not a client at California Palms, and was in the admission process to the recovery center.

He was transported to Northside Medical Center, and is facing charges of drug paraphernalia and inducing panic.