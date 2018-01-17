Kucinich seeking Democratic nomination for governor

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS

Ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich announced today he was running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

He joins Richard Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, as well as state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill in the Democratic primary for governor.

Kucinich, 71, called for creating a dedicated consumer protection office at the state level, establishing a nonprofit utility to oversee broadband development and launching programs to encourage volunteerism.

Kucinich served in Congress from 1997 to 2013, and is a former Cleveland mayor.