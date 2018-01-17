Kucinich seeking Democratic nomination for governor
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS
Ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich announced today he was running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
He joins Richard Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, as well as state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill in the Democratic primary for governor.
Kucinich, 71, called for creating a dedicated consumer protection office at the state level, establishing a nonprofit utility to oversee broadband development and launching programs to encourage volunteerism.
Kucinich served in Congress from 1997 to 2013, and is a former Cleveland mayor.
More like this from vindy.com
-
January 8, 2018 4:51 p.m.
- Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio gov January 9, 2018 midnight
- Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor January 12, 2018 11:19 a.m.
- Whaley quits the Democratic primary for governor January 9, 2018 11:43 a.m.
- O’Neill announces a school principal as his running mate December 5, 2017 11:17 a.m.
- Cordray will seek Dem nomination for Ohio governor
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.