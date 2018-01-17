GOP senator denounces Trump attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's use of the terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" is "shameful" and reminiscent of words infamously used by Russian dictator Josef Stalin to describe his enemies, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said today.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Flake, of Arizona, called Trump's repeated attacks on the media "repulsive" and said Trump "has it precisely backward." Despotism is the enemy of the people, while a free press is the despot's enemy and a guardian of democracy, Flake said.
Flake, a frequent Trump critic who is retiring this year, said when Trump calls news stories he doesn't like "fake news," he "should be the figure of suspicion, not the press."
The White House had no immediate comment.
Flake has said he is not comparing Trump to Stalin, who was responsible for the deaths of millions, but said Trump's use of a term favored by Stalin, "enemy of the people," is chilling.
"This alone should be a source of great shame for us in this body, especially for those of us in the president's party,'" Flake said.
Arizona's other Republican senator, John McCain, also decried Trump's use of the term "fake news" and said Trump was encouraging autocrats around the world "to silence reporters, undermine political opponents, stave off media scrutiny and mislead citizens."
More like this from vindy.com
-
October 17, 2017 11:55 a.m.
- Bannon boosts Flake challenger, snubs Trump plea to back off October 25, 2017 midnight
- GOP senators blister Trump, reveal party at war with itself October 24, 2017 5:14 p.m.
- Republican Sen. Flake won't seek re-election October 25, 2017 6:13 p.m.
- Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda February 17, 2017 5:26 p.m.
- Trump calls media 'enemy of the American people'
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.