GOP senator denounces Trump attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's use of the terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" is "shameful" and reminiscent of words infamously used by Russian dictator Josef Stalin to describe his enemies, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said today.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Flake, of Arizona, called Trump's repeated attacks on the media "repulsive" and said Trump "has it precisely backward." Despotism is the enemy of the people, while a free press is the despot's enemy and a guardian of democracy, Flake said.

Flake, a frequent Trump critic who is retiring this year, said when Trump calls news stories he doesn't like "fake news," he "should be the figure of suspicion, not the press."

The White House had no immediate comment.

Flake has said he is not comparing Trump to Stalin, who was responsible for the deaths of millions, but said Trump's use of a term favored by Stalin, "enemy of the people," is chilling.

"This alone should be a source of great shame for us in this body, especially for those of us in the president's party,'" Flake said.

Arizona's other Republican senator, John McCain, also decried Trump's use of the term "fake news" and said Trump was encouraging autocrats around the world "to silence reporters, undermine political opponents, stave off media scrutiny and mislead citizens."