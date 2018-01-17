Delegation supports Youngstown’s application for a $10.2 million federal grant

YOUNGSTOWN

A delegation of city, Youngstown State University and Mercy Health Youngstown officials lobbied today in Washington, D.C., in support of Youngstown’s application for a $10.2 million federal grant.

The project would connect strategic, medical, manufacturing, academic, residential, recreational, technology and employment centers located in the city’s economic core.

The area applied in mid-October for a Transportation Infrastructure Generating Economic Recovery [TIGER] grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. An announcement on whether it will receive the funding is expected in February or March.

Key project elements include the reconstruction of Fifth Avenue, Rayen Avenue, Front Street, Commerce Street and Park Avenue into safe and complete streets; the introduction of a transit circulator and minihubs that include a main transit hub at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital; and improvements to pedestrian and bicycle facilities that include dedicated bike lanes and marked paths to Mill Creek Park.