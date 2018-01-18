Claudia Hoerig returned to Trumbull County tonight
WARREN
Claudia Hoerig is back in Trumbull County, nearly 11 years after a warrant was issued for her arrest in the murder of her husband, Karl Hoerig, on March 12, 2007 in Newton Falls.
Hoerig is being held in Trumbull County jail after being extradited from her native Brazil, where she fled, after many years of efforts from the Trumbull County prosecutor's office.
Hoerig was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on April 24, 2007.
