Canfield trustee to run for Mahoning Co. commissioner

YOUNGSTOWN — Canfield Township Trustee Joe Paloski announced today he is running in the Democratic primary for Mahoning County commissioner.

Paloski, who’s served as a trustee since January 2016, will challenge two-term incumbent Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti in the May primary.

Paloski said he is “a leader who will provide a fresh start and new ideas to enhance the Valley’s economic development, promote population growth, and improve our community services. These changes are part of an effort to inspire people to stay in the area and motivate others to return.”

Paloski recently resigned as program coordinator for Ohio State University Extension’s SNAP-Ed, which teaches Mahoning County residents about proper nutrition, saying he wanted to avoid any conflict because some program funding comes from the commissioners’ office.