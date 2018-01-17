Canfield trustee to run for Mahoning Co. commissioner
YOUNGSTOWN — Canfield Township Trustee Joe Paloski announced today he is running in the Democratic primary for Mahoning County commissioner.
Paloski, who’s served as a trustee since January 2016, will challenge two-term incumbent Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti in the May primary.
Paloski said he is “a leader who will provide a fresh start and new ideas to enhance the Valley’s economic development, promote population growth, and improve our community services. These changes are part of an effort to inspire people to stay in the area and motivate others to return.”
Paloski recently resigned as program coordinator for Ohio State University Extension’s SNAP-Ed, which teaches Mahoning County residents about proper nutrition, saying he wanted to avoid any conflict because some program funding comes from the commissioners’ office.
More like this from vindy.com
-
February 2, 2017 3:07 p.m.
- Canfield doctor faces 78-count indictment for illegal prescriptions March 25, 2017 12:05 a.m.
- Doctor pleads guilty to illegally selling prescriptions February 2, 2017 10:55 p.m.
- Canfield doctor charged with 78 counts of illegally prescribing drugs February 7, 2017 9:55 a.m.
- Doctor hit with 78-count indictment seeks bond March 24, 2017 12:28 p.m.
- Doctor awaits sentencing after plea in prescription case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.