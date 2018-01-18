Boardman teen accused of raping girl with special needs

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township man faces rape charges after a mother accused him of raping her 12-year-old daughter with special needs.

Police arrested Brandon Domer, 19, of Firnley Avenue at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday after the victim’s mother told police she found Domer having sex with her daughter.

The daughter told police Domer told her, “If you don’t cooperate, I’m going to take all the money, and you and your mom will be homeless,” according to a police report.

She told police she said no several times, but Domer told her she had to.

