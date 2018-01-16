Suspect shoots 4 officers in S Carolina, 1 critically hurt

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Four law enforcement officers, including three SWAT team members, were shot and wounded as they searched for a domestic violence suspect in South Carolina, authorities said Tuesday.

One of them was in “very critical” condition, said York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris, who asked for prayers. The others weren’t as seriously injured.

The suspect, who was also wounded in a shootout, was identified as Christian Thomas McCall, 47, of York County, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said Tuesday. Faris said McCall was also at the hospital, but did not give his condition.

Deputies had been called to a home north of York around 10 p.m. Monday after a report that McCall was attacking a woman, Faris said.

McCall ran into the woods and a York County deputy with a police dog chased him. McCall shot and wounded the deputy, causing an even more intense manhunt, Faris said. The dog was not hurt.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, he said, McCall shot the three SWAT team members — two of them were York County deputies and one was a police officer in the nearby city of York.

Faris didn’t identify the officers or say which one was critically injured.

“His situation is very critical at this time. That’s all I can tell you at this time. We really could use your thoughts and prayers,” Faris said at a news conference.

McCall was shot by officers and taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the same hospital the officers were in, Faris said.

Faris did not identify the woman or know her condition.

The suspect had several “long guns,” Berry said. He did not know the specific type of weapons.