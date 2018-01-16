Man shovels walkway, pulls knife demanding more money
WARREN — A Dodge Street Northwest woman said a man threatened her with a knife and demanded additional money after she paid him $20 for shoveling her driveway Monday.
The woman said the man is small and "scruffy" and rides a bicycle. He had shoveled her driveway in the past.
She let him inside her house to pay him about 8 p.m., and he pulled out a knife and demanded all her money. She told him she didn't have any more and "he didn't want to do this because he would go to jail for a long time." He fled on foot, then rode his bicycle away, she said.
He did not get anything other than the $20, she said.
