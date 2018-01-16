Local food bank receives $10K for school-pantry program
YOUNGSTOWN — Dominion Energy and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to support the food bank's School Pantry program.
The grant is part of Dominion’s $1 million commitment to “critical community needs” that specifically support increasing food availability.
School pantries are located on school grounds and intended to provide a more readily accessible source of food assistance to students at risk of going without food in the evening and over the weekend. The program gives students access to food Monday through Friday and the ability to choose the foods that best meet their needs at home. The food bank is operating nine School Pantry programs in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
For information on the food bank and the School Pantry program, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.
More like this from vindy.com
-
March 1, 2017 8:48 p.m.
- Food bank kicks off fundraising campaign October 12, 2017 11:09 a.m.
- Campbell students help stock school food pantry October 13, 2017 12:08 a.m.
- Campbell students help stock shelves for school food pantry October 29, 2016 6:07 p.m.
- Gorant's collecting food for needy Nov. 1-17 October 20, 2017 9:55 a.m.
- Second Harvest receives $10K donation from Giant Eagle Foundation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.