Local food bank receives $10K for school-pantry program

YOUNGSTOWN — Dominion Energy and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to support the food bank's School Pantry program.

The grant is part of Dominion’s $1 million commitment to “critical community needs” that specifically support increasing food availability.

School pantries are located on school grounds and intended to provide a more readily accessible source of food assistance to students at risk of going without food in the evening and over the weekend. The program gives students access to food Monday through Friday and the ability to choose the foods that best meet their needs at home. The food bank is operating nine School Pantry programs in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.



For information on the food bank and the School Pantry program, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.

