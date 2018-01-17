Liberty awaits county report on road maintenance options

Tue. January 16, 2018 at 9:29p.m.

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office expects to release a report on its evaluation of the township’s roads, including which material would be best to fix specific roads, within a couple weeks. From there, the township will decide how to proceed with a road maintenance project. At a meeting Tuesday night, trustees also discussed the need to fill the open position for a zoning board member, which was previously filled by Arnie Clebone before he was elected a township trusee; and passed a resolution to adopt a landlord registration program.

