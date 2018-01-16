Las Vegas couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman were shot inside a Las Vegas apartment in an apparent murder-suicide.
KLAS-TV reports the bodies were discovered Monday by a roommate who had not seen the couple since Saturday night and was checking on them.
Police say a gun was found between the two bodies in the apartment.
The couple had rented the apartment at Shelter Cove in November. Police say the woman was reportedly suffering from some health issues.
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the incident.
