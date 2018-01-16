Hotel noise complaint results in three drug-related arrests

AUSTINTOWN — Three people were arrested on drug charges early Saturday when police were called to a township hotel for noise complaints and reports of a woman “rolling around on the floor in the hallway.”

Samantha Morrow, 26, and Richard Ostrander Jr., 29, both of Warren, and Haley Taylor, 25, of Newton Falls all face charges of possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse for cocaine use.

Police arrived at Quality Inn, 870 North Canfield-Niles Road, about 3 a.m., and heard loud noises coming from a hotel room, according to the report. Taylor answered the door, and police observed track marks on both of the woman’s arms and a syringe containing a liquid in view, the report said.

Taylor admitted to drug use, saying she recently relapsed, the report said.

Two other people, Ostrander and Morrow, sat on the hotel beds, and officers observed another syringe in open view, a metal spoon, and later found three glass pipes and crack cocaine, the report said.

Ostrander told police “I have to bury my mother, and I use to help the stress,” the report said. He continued: “We aren’t rich in here, we only bought $10 worth of crack.”

Ostrander, Taylor and Morrow’s court date is 9 a.m. Wednesday.