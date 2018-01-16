Friday is deadline for 'Caring for Our Community' nominees

POLAND — The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley and WKBN 27 First News “Caring for Our Community” are looking for individuals who are Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent. Nominees are those who go above and beyond for others in the Valley.

The H.O.P.E. honorees will be honored, and the award recipient will be named at the eighth annual “Wine for Hope” on April 13 at The Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road.

The presentation will highlight the efforts of this year’s honoree as they continue to improve the quality of life for children and families in the community.

Past H.O.P.E. recipients include the late Henry Nemenz, local businessman and grocery store owner; John Gocala Sr., retired Youngstown State University police chief; George Gabriel, Mahoning County Board of Development Disabilities; and Raymond Morrow, youth advocate.

Nomination forms, ticket information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.hopemv.org/wine/. All entries must be emailed to info@hopemv.org or postmarked by Friday.