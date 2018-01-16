Fleeing man falls through frozen lake, is found unresponsive

SHAKER HEIGHTS

Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.

The man was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after rescue teams retrieved him from a small lake in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights.

Local Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney tells WJW-TV that the conditions of the icy lake complicated the rescue effort.

Shaker Heights police Commander John Cole tells Cleveland.com that the man was suspected of running off after a hit-and-run crash that damaged property. Police haven’t publicly identified the man.

Townhouses are condemned after main break, sinkholes

BETHLEHEM, Pa.

Seven townhouses in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Bethlehem have been condemned after a private water main broke and two sinkholes opened up.

More than a dozen residents were ordered out of their homes after firefighters found out about the problem at about 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Novatnack says seven units were condemned. Eighty homes in the complex are without water and a neighboring building has no natural-gas service, leaving those occupants without heat.

Capt. Allan Burghardt of the Bethlehem Fire Department says an emergency shelter has been opened a nearby elementary school and the Red Cross of the Greater Lehigh Valley is assisting those in need.

Autopsies planned after man, woman found dead in home

HOOVERSVILLE, Pa.

Autopsies are planned on the bodies of a man and woman found in a western Pennsylvania home, but officials say the deaths don’t appear suspicious.

State police say the bodies of John and Diane Rosey were found after troopers were called to a Quemahoning Township home shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating but say the deaths don’t appear suspicious. The Somerset County coroner plans autopsies to determine cause and manner of the deaths of the individuals.

Union: Veteran Cleveland cop was hurt by man he killed

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.

Cleveland Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Betley says Sgt. Dean Graziolli was bruised and cut Saturday night and needed stitches. WJW-TV reports witnesses say Graziolli’s face was bloodied.

Police investigating the shooting say a fight broke out in the bowling alley’s bar area, and Graziolli escorted several men outside. Police say a 21-year-old man returned and assaulted Graziolli, who fired and hit him.

Police haven’t publicly identified the man who was shot.

Cleveland.com reports Graziolli is a 26-year police veteran who in 2014 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor falsification charges and was fined for misrepresenting working time on his pay records.