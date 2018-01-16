Energizer spends $2 billion to add Rayovac brand

Tue. January 16, 2018 at 12:25p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Energizer will spend $2 billion in cash to acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum, adding the Rayovac brand to its battery and lighting division.

Spectrum Brands said earlier this month that it would seek a buyer for the assets so that it could better focus on other businesses including hardware and home improvement, global auto care and global pet supplies.

Adding Rayovac will broaden the product portfolio held by Energizer Holdings Inc., which is based in St. Louis. Spectrum Batteries generated $866 million in revenue in 2017. Spectrum is based in Middleton, Wis.

The deal announced today is expected to close this year.

