Coroner: Pa. man, woman found dead in home died of gunshots

HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a man and woman found dead in a western Pennsylvania home died of gunshot wounds, but officials say foul play isn’t suspected.

Pennsylvania State Police say the bodies of 63-year-old John Rosey and 62-year-old Diane Rosey were found after troopers were called to a Quemahoning Township home shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Somerset County coroner said both died of gunshot wounds, but he hasn’t issued a ruling on the manner of death pending further investigation by state police.

State police said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious. Coroner Wallace Miller said, “I don’t believe the public is in any danger.”