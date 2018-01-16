Bail tops $1M for man charged in hostage standoff
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Bonds totaling more than $1 million have been set for a man accused of firing shots while using a 10-year-old boy as a shield during a hostage standoff that lasted about 30 hours in southwest Ohio.
Butler County Magistrate John McNally informed 31-year-old Donald Gazaway of the bonds on charges including kidnapping during a court session today. The suspect appeared via video. Gazaway didn't have an attorney yet.
He was jailed Sunday after surrendering to authorities who had been called late Friday night to an apartment in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township.
Authorities said the man fired as many as 30 shots, hitting an armored vehicle. There were no injuries.
The gunman later barricaded himself with the unrelated child inside a vehicle in a garage.
