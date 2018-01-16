AP: Browns interviewing former Giants coach McAdoo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bounced from New York, Ben McAdoo might get a new opportunity with the Browns.

McAdoo, who was fired as Giants coach in December after going 2-10 and benching star quarterback Eli Manning, is interviewing today to be the offensive coordinator for Cleveland coach Hue Jackson.

The 40-year-old McAdoo is meeting with general manager John Dorsey and Jackson, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any coaching interviews.

Jackson is still considering whether to bring on a coordinator after handling those duties the past two seasons. But after going 0-16, Jackson said he was open to handing over play-calling duties, and McAdoo has done that in the past.

McAdoo was New York's offensive coordinator for two seasons before taking over as coach when Tom Coughlin left. McAdoo went 11-5 in 2016, but things unraveled for him after he demoted Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

McAdoo has connections with Dorsey as they worked together for seven seasons in Green Bay. McAdoo coached the Packers tight ends and quarterbacks.