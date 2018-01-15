YSU politics professor engages university in nations around world

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Paul Sracic, Youngstown State University professor and chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations, has earned recognition for YSU through more than 50 international lectures.

“Everywhere I go, my PowerPoints are labeled with YSU logo,” Sracic explained. “We are getting the YSU name out there. It’s getting the university a lot of free publicity around the world. It gets us out there and the fact that I’m there on behalf of the U.S. government, it raises our status a little bit in the eyes of other countries. Sure, they’ve heard of Harvard, but not YSU until now. It furthers international engagement.”

Sracic presented at the “Creative Minds: Exploring Conservatism in America” event at the residence of U.S. Ambassador Reece Smyth in Dublin in October.

