Travel advisory issued for I-80
LIBERTY
The Liberty Police Department has issued a travel advisory for Interstate 80 from the Pennsylvania state line to the Mahoning County line in both directions because of slippery roads.
There have been weather-related crashes in the area, the county 911 center says.
