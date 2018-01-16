Travel advisory issued for I-80

Mon. January 15, 2018 at 9:16p.m. (updated)

LIBERTY

The Liberty Police Department has issued a travel advisory for Interstate 80 from the Pennsylvania state line to the Mahoning County line in both directions because of slippery roads.

There have been weather-related crashes in the area, the county 911 center says.

