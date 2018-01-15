Rescue Mission plans open house 1-25 to mark 125 years of service

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will kick off a yearlong celebration commemorating its 125 years with an open house Jan. 25.



“The community is welcome to visit the mission on “One-Twenty Five” (1/25) to give thanks with us for 125 years of homeless ministry in our Valley,” officials said in a press release.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. at the shelter at 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for refreshments, tours and mingling with staff. Free parking will be available across from the Mission.

For more information about the Open House, please contact the Mission at 330-744-5485 during regular business hours.

Much more that just “three hots and a cot,” Mission leadership hopes that many will visit and learn about the services, programs and community collaboration going on at Mahoning County’s only emergency shelter, Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

John Muckridge, president/CEO of the shelter said, “The Mission began in 1893 as Christ Mission Settlement and was founded by W.J. Price at 408 E. Federal St. Our history is so rich, and we are always looking to learn more about times past from our community. This open house on One Twenty-five is a perfect opportunity to look to the past and give thanks for all that God has done for 125 years.”

