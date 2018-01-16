Professor brings international publicity to YSU

— Paul Sracic, Youngstown State University professor and chairman of Politics and International Relations, has earned recognition for YSU through more than 50 international lectures.

“Everywhere I go, my PowerPoints are labeled with the YSU logo,” Sracic said. “We are getting the YSU name out there. It’s getting the university a lot of free publicity around the world. It gets us out there, and the fact that I’m there on behalf of the U.S. government, it raises our status a little bit in the eyes of other countries. Sure, they’ve heard of Harvard, but not YSU until now. It furthers international engagement.”

Sracic presented at the “Creative Minds: Exploring Conservatism in America” event at the residence of U.S. Ambassador Reece Smyth in Dublin, Ireland, in October.

