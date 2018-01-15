BUSINESS DIGEST

MYCAP schedules information sessions

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership, 1325 Fifth Ave., has scheduled the dates and times of their information sessions for their first Employment Skills and Training Program of 2018. The times are 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The other times and days are 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22-25, Jan. 29-31 and Feb. 1.

The information sessions give an outline of what is covered in the class, details of the program and what is expected from each participant.

Candidates interested in the first free training Class of 2018 scheduled to begin Feb. 5 must attend only one of the informational sessions. Class space is limited.

For information about the program, call Roger A. Beltz at MYCAP’s Youngstown office at 330-747-7921, ext. 1724.

California mudslides death toll hits 20

MONTECITO, Calif.

Parishioners prayed Sunday for those killed and for families still searching for missing relatives in a Southern California community ravaged by mudslides, and authorities announced another body had been found, increasing the death toll to 20.

Meanwhile, officials say search and rescue operations have ended. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says authorities transitioned Sunday morning to a search and recovery phase.

Brown says the move allows authorities to release resources that are no longer needed and allow search operations to slow to a safer pace.

Iran tanker explodes, sinks; no survivors

TEHRAN, Iran

A burning Iranian oil tanker exploded and sank Sunday after more than a week listing off the coast of China, as an Iranian official acknowledged there was “no hope” of missing sailors surviving the disaster.

The collision and disaster of the Sanchi, which carried 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, had transfixed an Iran still reeling from days of protests and unrest that swept the country at the start of the year.

President Hassan Rouhani expressed his condolences and called on relevant government agencies to investigate the tragedy and take any necessary legal measures, according to state TV.

Peru quake destroys homes, kills 1 man

LIMA, PERU

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru’s coast early Sunday, tumbling adobe homes in small, rural towns, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, officials said.

The sole fatality was a man crushed by a falling rock, officials said. They said many of those injured were in Caraveli province, a coastal area dependent on fishing and mining that is popular with tourists.

Sixty-five people were injured, saod national chief of civil defense, Jorge Chavez.

The earthquake destroyed 171 homes, displacing the same number of families, Peru’s National Emergency Operations Center said on its website Sunday night.

Iran: Hundreds of protesters released

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian officials said Sunday that hundreds of people detained in recent weeks during anti-government protests have been released and acknowledged that at least 25 people were killed during the unrest.

The demonstrations that erupted in a number of towns and cities were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, but authorities say the unrest has waned in recent days, and the security forces insist they have restored order.

