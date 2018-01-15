What's closed Monday for MLK Day in Valley?

Staff report

Here is a checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City, federal, state and county offices: Closed.

Schools: Youngstown, Warren, New Castle, Niles, Salem, Sharon, Youngstown Diocese, closed.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State University and regional campuses, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.

Western Reserve Transit Authority: regular schedule.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County, Warren-Trumbull, Kinsman Free Public Library, Girard Free Library, Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, closed; Hubbard Public Library, Newton Falls Public Library open.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Chemical Bank, Warren, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Republic Services, Waste Management, Waste-Tech Services, City of Youngstown, Waste Management, open, no service delay. Warren City Environmental Services, closed, service delayed one day.