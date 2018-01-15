Rioting youths at Ohio detention facility cause $200,000 in damage
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Authorities say teenagers fighting and rioting at a juvenile jail in Cleveland caused an estimated $200,000 in damage in the housing area as they smashed glass and damaged cell doors, showers, lights and a television.
The brawl at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center left a sheriff’s officer and a juvenile inmate injured with cuts. Officials say a dozen juvenile inmates were separated after the incident.
Officials haven’t released information about what started the fracas last Monday, which prompted a response from police and a SWAT team. Photos of the damage showed shattered panes of security glass and a large hole in a ceiling.
WJW-TV reports that audio recordings of the response included reports of juveniles breaking glass and spilling cleaners, creating a slippery, dangerous situation for responding officers.
