Pittsburgh man arrested in shooting death of Farrell man

Sun. January 14, 2018 at 4:01p.m.

Staff report

Farrell, Pa.

A 27-year-old Pittsburgh man is being held in the Mercer County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Farrell man.

Harry Kennedy Jr. was found dead of a gunshot wound inside of his Wallis Avenue residence late Thursday night by members of the Mercer County State Police Major Case Team.

Police said they suspect Gerald Allen Frank of Pittsburgh was taking part in a plot to rob the victim of cash and narcotics, and during the robbery, he shot the victim.

Kennedy was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center where he was declared dead. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Frank is incarcerated in the county jail pending his arraignment this week.

