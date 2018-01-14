Columbus police shoot, kill suspect
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Police officials are sorting out the details in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect who died after being shot by plainclothes police.
Plainclothes officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect Friday after becoming aware of the suspect’s presence in a home.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Amanuel Dagebo, was shot inside a parked car by two officers.
Police say a gun was found near the car.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that the spokesman wouldn’t say whether the suspect fired at police or how many shots the officers fired.
None of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.
More like this from vindy.com
-
April 11, 2017 midnight
- Officers in fatal shooting say they feared for their lives December 26, 2017 2:55 p.m.
- Pa. cops shoot man after pursuit after deli robbery May 24, 2017 10:05 a.m.
- Canton police officers involved in fatal shooting November 7, 2017 midnight
- Police: Officers’ shooting of suspect was within policy October 5, 2016 2:57 p.m.
- Report: Columbus anti-crime program viable despite pushback
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.