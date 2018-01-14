Columbus police shoot, kill suspect

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police officials are sorting out the details in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect who died after being shot by plainclothes police.

Plainclothes officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect Friday after becoming aware of the suspect’s presence in a home.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Amanuel Dagebo, was shot inside a parked car by two officers.

Police say a gun was found near the car.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the spokesman wouldn’t say whether the suspect fired at police or how many shots the officers fired.

None of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.