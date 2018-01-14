Youngstown Clothing Co. promotes city pride
YOUNGSTOWN — Matt McClure has a lot of pride for Youngstown. It’s his home, and he wants to show it off – especially now since life took him outside of the area for work.
The pride is what led the 36-year-old entrepreneur to start Youngstown Clothing Co., a T-shirt, sweatshirt, hoodie and other apparel company with Youngstown flavor, in 2015.
“I knew that because sometimes people are from here and life takes them other places, and I thought there was potential for a business,” McClure said. “I just kind of started doing it on the side but with the hopes of turning it to my full-time job. I just took a risk in the beginning and put up a website with a couple of designs.”
Some of the first designs included a “City of Champions” print with boxing gloves to recognize the city’s rich boxing history and a “Yohio print.” Later, McClure revamped some of the old logos of Youngstown high schools Rayen, Chaney and East.
“I just made an idea board of all the cool [Youngstown] things,” McClure said. “I loved growing up here. I knew I loved it. I didn’t realize it until I left. I missed it.”
For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
-
September 28, 2017 12:01 a.m.
- Underground Art Club aims to be one-stop shop September 28, 2017 midnight
- Underground Art Club is ‘one-stop-shop for culture’ September 24, 2017 12:09 a.m.
- Steel photographer recalls a heavy mission December 2, 2016 10:55 p.m.
- Downtown Youngstown festive with parade, tree lighting September 5, 2016 midnight
- Heroin epidemic exhausts W.Va. city
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.