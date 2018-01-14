Youngstown citizens' coalition meeting Tuesday

Sat. January 13, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip’s Citizens Coalition will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commons area of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

This marks the third meeting of the coalition formed last fall to provide input and recommendations to Mohip.

