Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1256.72-0.19
Aqua America, .71 35.08-1.29
Avalon Holdings,2.08-0.07
Chemical Bank, .2756.250.35
Community Health Sys.5.16 0.19
Cortland Bancorp, .2820.750.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.65-0.15
First Energy, 1.44 30.06-0.18
Fifth/Third, .5232.330.47
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4814.480.04
General Motors, 1.5244.08-0.10
General Electric, .9218.74-0.28
Huntington Bank, .28 15.810.18
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.60-0.11
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92112.751.91
Key Corp, .3421.420.23
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 26.920.62
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.861.51
PNC, 2.20151.950.46
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60165.490.66
Stoneridge 24.12-0.05
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.58-0.02
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
