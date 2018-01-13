Selected local stocks

Sat. January 13, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1256.72-0.19

Aqua America, .71 35.08-1.29

Avalon Holdings,2.08-0.07

Chemical Bank, .2756.250.35

Community Health Sys.5.16 0.19

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.750.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.65-0.15

First Energy, 1.44 30.06-0.18

Fifth/Third, .5232.330.47

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4814.480.04

General Motors, 1.5244.08-0.10

General Electric, .9218.74-0.28

Huntington Bank, .28 15.810.18

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.60-0.11

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92112.751.91

Key Corp, .3421.420.23

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 26.920.62

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.861.51

PNC, 2.20151.950.46

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60165.490.66

Stoneridge 24.12-0.05

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.58-0.02

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.

