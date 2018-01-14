Makerspace class spurs imagination for old-fashioned fun

CANFIELD — There wasn’t a smartphone in sight.

Instead the materials used to spur the imaginations of children in grades kindergarten through middle school were found around the house and the library for an “Old Fashioned Makerspace: Dolls and Puppets” class.

Creations were made from corn husks, feathers, clothespins, scraps of material, pipe cleaners, yarn, cotton balls, duct tape and anything else that, with imagination and creativity, might become a toy or a picture or whatever.

“This is the kind of thing I used to do with my mother and grandmother,” said Cindy Christani, a part-time children services librarian at the Canfield Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, before beginning the Makerspace class earlier today.

It was time to be creative and entertain each other the way it was done before electronic games and store-bought toys and dolls.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com