Instructor to teach technology classes in Girard

GIRARD — Technology instructor Ian Billen will begin teaching 45-minute, individual classes on Wednesdays at the Girard Free Library, 105 E. Prospect St., starting next week.

He will be available on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. and one Saturday a month between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. People who schedule a class with Billen can use their 45 minutes to go over any technological questions they have. He will teach an Introduction to Computers and Technology course on March 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To schedule an individual appointment, call 330-545-2508, ext. 105.