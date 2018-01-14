Heavy snow causes collapse of golf dome in Girard

Sat. January 13, 2018 at 6:23p.m.

GIRARD — Heavy snowfall is being listed as the cause of the collapse of the Creekside Golf Dome on North State Street. The dome collapsed about 2:30 p.m. today. No injuries were reported as there was no one inside at the time, a dome and sports complex official said.

