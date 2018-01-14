Heavy snow causes collapse of golf dome in Girard
GIRARD — Heavy snowfall is being listed as the cause of the collapse of the Creekside Golf Dome on North State Street. The dome collapsed about 2:30 p.m. today. No injuries were reported as there was no one inside at the time, a dome and sports complex official said.
More like this from vindy.com
-
January 14, 2018 midnight
- Weight of winter storm ice and snow collapsed the Creekside Golf Dome in Girard November 20, 2017 9:24 a.m.
- BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta April 2, 2017 midnight
- Snow hits northern New England on April Fools’ Day December 14, 2017 12:10 a.m.
- National Weather Services forecasts snow for Valley through Friday June 12, 2017 8:24 a.m.
- Kiwanis meeting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.