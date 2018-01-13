Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile
By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER KELLEHER
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.
The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it's a false alarm.
He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.
The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.
