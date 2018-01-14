DoubleTree hotel to open in March

YOUNGSTOWN — The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is opening at the end of March, officials say.

The delays in opening are over, and developer Dominic Marchionda’s indictment isn’t expected to affect the opening of downtown’s first hotel since the Voyager Motor Inn closed in 1974.

George Pantelidis of Pan Brothers Associates Inc., a New York City-based real-estate services firm that is partnered with Marchionda’s NYO Property Group to develop the hotel, is now manager of Youngstown Stambaugh Holdings.

The Stambaugh Building is a 12-story, neoclassical revival building that opened in 1907. The process of revamping it into a modernized luxury hotel hasn’t been easy or cheap – the price tag for the hotel project is more than $30 million.

