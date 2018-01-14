DoubleTree hotel to open in March
YOUNGSTOWN — The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is opening at the end of March, officials say.
The delays in opening are over, and developer Dominic Marchionda’s indictment isn’t expected to affect the opening of downtown’s first hotel since the Voyager Motor Inn closed in 1974.
George Pantelidis of Pan Brothers Associates Inc., a New York City-based real-estate services firm that is partnered with Marchionda’s NYO Property Group to develop the hotel, is now manager of Youngstown Stambaugh Holdings.
The Stambaugh Building is a 12-story, neoclassical revival building that opened in 1907. The process of revamping it into a modernized luxury hotel hasn’t been easy or cheap – the price tag for the hotel project is more than $30 million.
For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
-
December 29, 2017 11:56 a.m.
- Marchionda no longer managing hotel project December 29, 2017 10:55 p.m.
- Marchionda no longer driver of downtown project, but still 'on the bus' September 16, 2016 12:01 a.m.
- DoubleTree to open by Dec. 2017 downtown September 15, 2016 12:01 a.m.
- DoubleTree to open by Dec. 2017 downtown September 15, 2016 10:55 p.m.
- Historic Stambaugh Building evolving into downtown hotel
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.