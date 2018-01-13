Young tech CEO from Niles moves company into Warren energy incubator

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Tyler Harden of Niles has been honing his technology skills since he was 11.

Now at 24, he’s using that expertise with information technology, computers, printers and all things tech as president, CEO and co-founder of the startup company exospec.

Harden and his five associates had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at their company taking up residence at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, Warren’s downtown business incubator.

TBEIC and its tenant companies, most of them energy related, have already benefited from exospec being on site as a service provider, said Rick Stockburger, TBEIC vice president and chief operating officer.

Exospec has helped TBEIC with technology issues in recent weeks, Stockburger said.

Exospec established an administrative office in TBEIC two weeks ago after taking on TBEIC as a client. The company incorporated in November and has a handful of clients so far.

Exospec likes to work for businesses, governments and schools and has expertise in computer systems, networks, printers, phone systems, websites, software and email, Harden said.

“In business, there’s always new technology,” Harden said. “It changes every day, and it’s a full-time job just to keep up with what the latest, greatest thing is.”

He added it also was discovered recently that just about every computing device is “completely exploited and compromised. There is almost no system out there today that has not been patched that is secure.”

He said some companies may need to change from paper records to digital or automate services and back-office management. Some companies are nearly 100 percent dependent on a solid internet connection and all of the devices that connect to it, he noted.

“Locating to Warren was an easy decision. It affords us the ability to tend to our local clients while simultaneously operating nationally,” Harden said.

Exospec Vice President Michael Coppola from Howland said the company is excited to offer its services because technology “continues to become a more integral part of everyday life and business.”