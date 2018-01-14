2 drivers rescued from atop vehicles on flooded Pa. highway
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Water rescue teams rescued two drivers stranded atop their vehicles after they ended up underwater on a major highway in western Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh officials say the rescues occurred shortly before noon today on the Parkway. It didn’t appear that either driver was injured, but further details were not immediately available.
Authorities say the high water and slick travel conditions caused numerous accidents in the area today, but no serious injuries were reported.
