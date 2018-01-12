WINTER STORM | See here for latest forecasts, updates

The National Weather Service says freezing rain and sleet will fall today between 4 and 8 p.m. before turning to snow.

The freezing rain and sleet will leave about 0.1 inch of ice on roads.

It will rain on and off before 4 p.m.

The precipitation will turn to snow and sleet between 8 and 11 p.m. and then just to snow after 11 p.m., the weather service says.

Snow and sleet accumulations are expected to be between four and eight inches, more in the snowbelt.

The low temperature tonight will be around 13 degrees with wind chill values as low as minus 2 degrees.

For Saturday, snow is likely through the early-morning hours with a chance of snow showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a high near 19. New snow accumulation for Saturday is less than an inch.

It’s expected to get down to a low of 3 degrees Saturday night.

The high for Sunday will be near 16 degrees and mostly sunny. It will drop to a low 3 degrees Sunday night.

•••

WARREN

Plow drivers for the Trumbull County engineer’s office are “getting ahead of” the icy conditions developing this afternoon by positioning themselves throughout the county.

“We have 24 [salt truck and plowing] routes and all are covered,” Tom Klejka, highway superintendent for Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith said at around 2;15 p.m.

“As soon as they see an ice situation, they will go out,” he said. Those drivers will work until 8 p.m., and season drivers will take over for them if needed, Klejka said.

He said it’s wise to have drivers in place for a freezing rain situation because it takes time to get to the farthest reaches of the county, like Kinsman or Hubbard.

If drivers were not deployed until the condition developed fully, it would be dangerous for engineer’s employees and other drivers, he said.

“People can driver on snow. They can’t drive on ice,” he said.

•••

First Energy spokesman Mark Durbin said the company has been monitoring the storm for several days.

First Energy has two meteorologists on staff who assess what impact weather will have on operations, he said.

He said line workers are put on notice in situations like this, and work 16-hour shifts when large-scale outages occur.

He noted, too, that First Energy attempts to prevent outages by investing money "throughout the year to make our system as resilient as possible."

Durbin said ice storms can pose a challenge because ice will accumulate not only on utility equipment, but on things such as trees limbs, which will then fall onto lines and cause outages. It also could pose logistical challenges for workers going out to make repairs.

"We've been doing this for 100 years as far as providing electric in Northeast Ohio," he said. "We see it coming, and now it's just a matter of where it's going and at what severity" and directing resources accordingly.

He urged customers who experience an outage to report it by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS.

•••

Large crowds are flocking to area grocery stores like the Cornersburg Sparkle Market before the much-anticipated snow storm.

''We load up especially because you don't know how bad things are getting," said Mike D'Amico of Canfield, a shopper. "If you have the chance to be safe then be safe.''

Assistant General Manager Alex Puncekar says the store will close at 7 p.m.

At the nearby Brandywine Apartment complex, landlord Craig Tareshawty is warning residents to stay inside this weekend and be prepared by bundling up and wearing extra layers in case there is an electric outage from the storm.

An outage would prevent the 556 units from being heated, which could be dangerous as temperatures decrease.

''We are an all-electric complex, so if electricity goes out we are in a world of hurt. We would be at the mercy of Ohio Edison,'' he said.

•••

A tree fell down, taking a pole with it on the 1000 block of Tanglewood Drive in Liberty around 11:30 a.m today. Live wires were laying across the street, and Ohio Edison was called to respond to the power outage in the area. Trumbull County dispatch said crews were still working on clearing the scene as of 1:10 p.m.

•••

•Youngstown State University has announced classes will be canceled as of 3 p.m. All Saturday classes are also canceled. In addition, employees may utilize paid leave time to depart early from work today.

• Tonight's 8 p.m. performance of "Second Time Around" at Trumbull New Theater has been canceled.

• All Mahoning County offices including the county courthouse will close at 2:30 p.m. today.

• Youngstown has issued a parking ban because of a snow emergency effective at 10 a.m. Friday. The ban is in effect until further notice. During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all streets except streets and alleys having a width of 25 feet or less, and providing no driveways.

• In Niles, the Wellness Center will close at 5 p.m. today, and reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday — weather permitting.

• Hubbard has issued a parking ban beginning at 4 p.m. today and remaining in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

• Boardman Township is issuing a parking ban effective from 3 p.m. today until 4 p.m. Saturday.

• The Mahoning County District Board of Health will be closing at 1 p.m. today.

• All libraries in the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County system will close at 3 p.m. today and remain closed until noon on Saturday.

• Newton Falls is under a parking snow ban from 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Brookfield Township is declaring a snow emergency at 4 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Saturday.