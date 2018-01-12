Whaley quits the Democratic primary for governor

DAYTON

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced today she was quitting the Democratic primary for governor and throwing her support behind Richard Cordray.

“Rich is a committed public servant who fought for Ohioans as our attorney general and fought for all Americans at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau,” Whaley said. “He’s exactly who we need in Columbus to turn around eight years of Republican rule and lead our state into a bright future.”

Whaley’s departure leaves Cordray, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill as the remaining Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination in the May primary. Ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich is expected Wednesday to announce his candidacy for governor.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton withdrew Wednesday from the Democratic gubernatorial primary to become Cordray’s lieutenant governor running mate.

Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, said today: “Nan Whaley is a good person who ran an energetic campaign that was inspiring to young people, women, and voters across the state. I consider her a friend. That’s why it’s extremely disappointing to see her endorse the ‘anointed’ ticket. This approach is why Democrats have been losing.”