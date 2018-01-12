Vindicator love story contest - Love at first drip

Valentine’s Day is a month away. That means it’s time for area romantics to pull out their laptops and iPads to compete for a chance to win one of three prizes in The Vindicator’s 10th annual Valentine Love Story Writing Contest. It’s the perfect way to have some fun while trying to make your Valentine’s Day a little sweeter. To participate, complete this fictitious story with a romantic, happily-ever-after ending – using 750 words or fewer. Just borrow Cupid’s bow and arrow and take aim at this year’s story. And the story begins ...

It was love at first drip. Jason was tall, dark and handsome. Chloe was tall, fair and beautiful.

The day had been a tough one for each of them. It had made Chloe cry at her job and had made Jason depressed since he had to move back in with his parents.

Both thought giving blood would help make their days a little better.

Chloe and Jason often gave blood.

She loved watching the blood flow out of her arm and drip into a bag, knowing that one day soon it would help a stranger stay alive.

Drip.

Jason was a stranger to Chloe. But when he entered the center that day, she remembered him from this same spot a year or so ago.

Shyness kept her from striking up a conversation then.

But that was then.

Drip. Drip.

“Let this blood drip slower,” Chloe thought, trying to create time so as to find words.

Jason was thinking the same as he sat there next to her.

When he walked in, he noticed her: the blue pants, the wavy hair, the glasses.

His knees had weakened. Was it the blood or was it her?

The silence stretched as each thought of what to say to each other.

“What are the chances your life could change while changing some-

one else’s life?,” Chloe thought.

Drip. Drip. Drip.

HOW DOES THIS STORY END?

It’s up to you. Using no more than 750 words, finish it with a clever ending that sets your entry apart from the others for a chance to win one of these prizes:

FIRST PLACE

$100 gift certificate to

Rulli Bros.

SECOND PLACE

Two tickets to “Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show”

THIRD PLACE

$50 gift certificate to Sunrise Inn.

DETAILS

You have until midnight Friday, Feb. 2 to email your entry to

society@vindy.com.

Our judges will pick their favorite three versions.

Don’t forget to include your name and phone number at the end of your story. The winners will be notified by phone so they have time to pick up their prizes before Valentine’s Day.

The three winners and their entries will be published on Valentine’s Day.

The beginning of this year’s love story was written by Vindicator staffer Kalea Hall.