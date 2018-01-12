A Taste of Trumbull set for January 26

WARREN

Catholic Charities Regional Agency will host “A Taste of Trumbull” from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at JFK High School Upper Campus, 2550 Central Parkway SE. The event will feature local restaurants and notables preparing their favorite dish for sampling. All funds raised will benefit the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which combines material and financial assistance for clients regardless of religious affiliation.

Tickets are $15 per person. There also will be prizes, basket raffles and a 50-50 drawing.

A special raffle for a two-year lease on a Chevy Cruze was donated by Diane Sauer Chevrolet. These raffle tickets are $20 each. Rules for the raffle are at ccregional.org. Raffle tickets for the car lease can be purchased independent of this event. For tickets or to sponsor the event, call Wendy at 330-744-3320.